Agartala: Rebel-turned Tripura MLA from the Tipra Motha Party, Ranjit Debbarma, on Monday accused non-tribal men of deliberately marrying tribal women to exploit tribal benefits.

He urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to cancel Scheduled Tribe (ST) benefits for tribal women who marry non-tribal men.

In his letter dated August 12, Debbarma raised concerns that many people are using such marriages as a loophole to evade taxes and misuse tribal privileges.

The legislator claimed that a large number of non-tribal men intentionally marry tribal women to access benefits meant for the Scheduled Tribes. He alleged that after marrying, these men transfer their businesses and properties to their tribal wives to avoid paying legitimate taxes. He cited examples, stating that petrol pumps, gas agencies, ration shops, and other commercial enterprises now operate under the names of ST women to bypass taxation.

Debbarma also said that non-tribal men enjoy subsidies under both central and state government schemes by exploiting such marriages. He claimed that these men purchase land in their wives’ names and avoid paying land taxes. “Most alarming is that non-tribal boys are acquiring vast plots of land within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) jurisdiction and using them for gardening, rubber plantations, brickfields, and even health facilities—while escaping taxation,” Debbarma wrote.

He further argued that these practices defeat the purpose of tribal welfare schemes and result in large-scale misuse. He also called on the NCST to act immediately to prevent such misuse and urged it to revoke ST benefits for tribal women who have already married non-tribal men.

Debbarma also sent copies of his letter to the Governor of Tripura, the Chief Minister, the Minister of Tribal Welfare, and the Secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department, urging them to take appropriate action.

He further said, “In every sphere of life, non-tribal boys are avoiding taxes by marrying tribal girls,” and emphasized the urgent need to protect tribal rights and resources from such exploitation.