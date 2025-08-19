Guwahati: Tension erupted on Monday along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Maikhuli village, Ri-Bhoi district, after local residents dismantled electric poles that the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) had reportedly erected inside Meghalaya’s territory without permission.

The situation quickly escalated when a group from Assam arrived at the site and confronted the villagers. The verbal exchange intensified, leading to a physical clash between residents of both states. Witnesses reported that several women became victims of the altercation, with some allegedly assaulted and their clothes torn during the scuffle.

Maikhuli villagers said they pulled down the poles in the morning, claiming the area falls within Meghalaya’s jurisdiction. After removing the poles, they returned to their homes, but tensions rose again when individuals from Assam confronted them at the disputed site.

As the confrontation turned violent, both Meghalaya and Assam district authorities responded swiftly. Officials from both states rushed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control before further violence could erupt.

In the aftermath, officials from both districts agreed to form a joint peace committee aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting peaceful coexistence among border communities. The committee will work to resolve disputes and ensure incidents like this do not recur.

