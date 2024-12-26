Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Admin and Accounts Manager. Tata Institute of Social Sciences (www.tiss.edu), established in the year 1936 is a Deemed to be University and a Grant-in Aid Institute under Ministry of Education, Govt of India. TISS is a Grade I University with NAAC score of 3.89/4 and is ranked 60 under NIRF University Rank Category for 2022. With campuses at Mumbai (Main) and off-campuses at Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad, TISS offers over 52 Post Graduate programmes, 18 Doctoral programmes, and 4 Under Graduate programmes in a range of socially relevant inter-disciplinary and applied social science disciplines, and over 30 B.Voc. Programmes. Freedom and autonomy shape the positive work ethos and culture of the Institute and facilitate strong linkages between teaching, research, field action and policy engagement.

Name of post : Admin and Accounts Manager

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs.40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 50 years altogether

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : Master’s Degree and five year of work experience in Administration/ Finance and Accounts etc.

Desirable: Experience of working in any University/Institute. Proficiency in English and good communication skills

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided along with this

advertisement altogether on the Institute website www.tiss.edu

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications is 31st December 2024

Application Fees :

The application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online altogether. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 250/-, if they upload the required Certificate also in the Online Application Form. Women applicants are exempted altogether from the payment of application fee. The application will also be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall also not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here