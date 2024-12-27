Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of various research based positions or career on contractual basis. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (www.tiss.edu) came into being altogether in the year 1936. It is also a Deemed to be University, fully funded by the University Grants Commission, Govt of India. TISS is a Grade I University with NAAC score of 3.89/4 and is also ranked 60 under NIRF University Rank Category for 2022. With four campuses at Mumbai (main campus), Hyderabad, Guwahati and also Tuljapur (rural campus), TISS currently offers 05 Undergraduate programmes, 54 Masters’ Degree programmes and also 20 Ph.D. programmes in a range of socially relevant inter-disciplinary areas of applied Social Sciences including 34 Bachelor of Vocational degree programmes.

Name of post : Senior Research Associate – Research & STP

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Post-Graduate in education, social sciences or equivalent discipline with Minimum 2 to 3 years’ experience in Research & planning of large-scale, state level transformation programs in the school education sector altogether Strong background in quantitative/qualitative/mixed methods research and in using software/

tools Experience in working on large-scale research data sets or evaluation studies is preferred

Name of post : Research Manager- Education Finance/Policy/Evaluation/ Management Studies

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Post-graduate in Education, Social Sciences, Economics, Development Studies, Public Policy,

Statistics, or equivalent field/discipline or an equivalent degree/diploma in management studies from a reputed university Minimum 3-5 years’ experience of working with social-development sector organizations/ managing large-scale research projects, or working with diverse teams at private sector or philanthropies

Name of post : School Facilitator

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : Graduation in any discipline. 1-2 years’ experience working in similar roles for Education Institutions is preferable

How to apply :

Candidates must fill the application form https://bit.ly/CETE-TISS-Application-NTSDec2024 and after submitting the form to take a screenshot and send the same to

[email protected]

Last date to receive applications: 28th December, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here