Assam Career TISS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Executive- Accounts & Finance on contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Executive- Accounts & Finance

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Bachelor Degree or Masters in relevant field

2. Minimum experience of 2 to 3 years

3. Excellent written & verbal communication skills (Preferably English)

4. Understanding of CSR principles and best practices

5. Proficiency in Excel/Word and accounting software tally etc

6. Ability to manage to handle multiple reports

7. Ability to manage multiple tasks, prioritize work, and meet deadlines

8. Well-developed organizational skills and time management skills, including the ability to prioritise and manage responsibilities

9. Strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities

Monthly Remuneration. Consolidated Salary of INR 30,000 per month

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the link (Apply now) given on the Institute website www.tiss.edu

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications is 20th July 2025

Application Fees :

Applicants may pay the Application Fees of Rs 500/- online. The fees for SC/ST/PwD candidates will

be Rs 125/-, if they attach the required Certificate to the online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of Application Fee. The Application will be valid only on receipt of the Application Fee, for those who are required to pay. Fees once paid is non-refundable under any circumstances

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here