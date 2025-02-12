Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Admin Executive and Senior Accounts Executive for its iCALL Psychosocial Helpline. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) came into being in 1936. It is a deemed university with full funding from the University Grants Commission, Government of India. TISS offers over 50 Master’s Degree programmes from its Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad Campuses. Masters’ programmes are offered in various socially relevant interdisciplinary areas of Social Work, Social Sciences, Health, Management, Labour Studies and Habitat Studies. TISS is a research university with M. Phil. and Ph. D. programme and basic and applied research in a range of areas. A high degree of freedom and autonomy shape the positive work ethos and creativity in the Institute, facilitating strong linkages between education, research, field action and Dissemination. The Institute provides significant space and resources for basic and policy research; and has research collaboration with some of the best universities and institutions across all continents. TISS offers a very challenging but fulfilling academic environment and other opportunities to scholars committed to creating a just society through

education, generation of knowledge and field action.

Name of post : Senior Admin Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s Degree with 50% marks in any discipline plus 8 years of work experience or Bachelor’s

degree in any discipline with 55% marks with a minimum of 15 years of work experience.

Name of post : Senior Accounts Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s Degree with 50% marks in any discipline plus 8 years of work experience

OR

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with 55% marks with a minimum of 15 years of work experience.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their resume to [email protected] on or before 16th February 2025

The subject line is “Application for the post of “_____’’.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here