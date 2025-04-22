Assam Career TMC Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in TMC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior and Senior Residents in various departments in 2025. Appointed candidates may be placed as per needs of the Departments in the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, or any of its Non- Mumbai centre’s (Sangrur, Mullanpur, Punjab, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, Muzaffarpur, Guwahati) by rotation as and when necessary. The Tata Memorial Center (TMC) is an autonomous grant-in-aid institution administered under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The TMC umbrella includes at least 10 cancer institutes across India, the largest and the central hub of which is the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) in Parel, Mumbai, is India’s oldest and largest cancer institute. The TMC mission is to provide comprehensive compassionate cancer care to all through a commitment to excellence in service, research, and education. It has spearheaded the Evidence-based Medicine (EBM) movement in oncology in India, and also prioritizes Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) management through disease-specific groups, to ensure quality patient care.

Name of posts :

Senior Resident

1 Year TMC Fellowship

2 Years HBNI Certified Fellowship

Junior Resident

Eligibility Criteria : As per TMC norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://tmc.gov.in/

Last date for online application is 20.05.2025 till 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time). The candidates are advised to apply online application well in advance without waiting for the closing date. Candidates are “NOT” required to submit or send hard copy of application form.

Separate application should also be submitted online for each post.

Application Fees :

Candidates shall pay the online application fee of Rs.1000/- by using Debit Card / Credit Card/ UPI. The application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Candidates are to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria before applying for the post and also making payment of application Fee. Duplication of fees will also not be refunded.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here