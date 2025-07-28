Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday commended the Cachar Police for a successful anti-narcotics operation that resulted in the seizure of 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore and the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers.

The operation, based on specific intelligence input, was carried out near the Assam–Mizoram border in Cachar district.

According to police sources, the area has been increasingly used as a corridor by drug syndicates to traffic narcotics into Assam from neighbouring regions.

Two individuals believed to be part of an interstate drug trafficking network were arrested during the raid. The seized contraband — Yaba tablets — is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, commonly trafficked in Southeast Asia and now being smuggled into India through the northeastern border.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on social media platform X, stated:

“@CacharPolice seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore in an anti-narcotics operation. 2 peddlers were arrested in this regard. Another strong strike by @assampolice against the drug menace. #AssamAgainstDrugs.”

A senior police officer in Silchar said the arrested individuals are being questioned to identify further links in the supply chain. “This seizure is part of ongoing efforts to curb the movement of illegal drugs in the region,” the officer said.

The seizure adds to a series of operations under the state’s anti-drug campaign, #AssamAgainstDrugs, launched in 2021. According to official data, Assam Police have seized narcotics worth several hundred crore rupees and made over 7,000 arrests over the past three years.