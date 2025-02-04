Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of One (01) Junior Research Fellow under a project entitled “Development of a Chitosan-Based Nano-Botanical Biopesticide Using Neem and Karanj Oil and Its Evaluation Against Tea Mosquito Bug, Looper and Red Spider Mite Infesting Tea(214/2023)” sponsored by NTRF at Entomology and Mycology & Microbiology Department, Tea Research Association, Jorhat and North Bengal Regional R&D Centre, Nagrakata, West Bengal. The beginning of a new era of tea research in India happen with the establishment of the Scientific Department of Indian Tea Association (ITA) in the year 1900. This further strengthen with the creation of the Tocklai Experimental Station in 1911. The formation of the Tea Research Association (TRA) in 1964 with Tocklai at the centre of all activities further helped in the expansion of the horizon of tea research to cover the entire Northeast India. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation and processing happens at the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, the oldest and the largest research station of its kind in the world.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification :

M.Sc in Life Sciences/Botany/Zoology/ Agriculture with specialization in Entomology/ Microbiology

/Plant Pathology with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks from a recognized University.

Desirable : Having experience in Microbiology.

Job Roles :

Field work layout, screening of botanicals against pests and diseases, observation. Record of data, data compilation of field and laboratory observations, report preparation etc.

Selection Procedure :

An interview will occur for selection of the candidates on 17th February, 2025 at 10.30 am by virtual mode

Only shortlisted candidate will get information about interview. Shortlisted candidates will get link for online interview

How to apply :

Candidate should submit a soft copy of duly filled-in-application form along with Curriculum Vitae (CV)

They should also send duplicate copy of the documents (testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.)

They should send it to the email id [email protected] / [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 12th February, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here