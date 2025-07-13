Imphal: An edible insect, Lethocerus indicus (scientific name), locally known as Naosek in Manipuri, was once a common sight in paddy fields and shallow wetlands across Manipur during the monsoon season.

Today, however, it is vanishing from its natural habitats. Naosek, a giant water bug, has long been a part of Manipuri food traditions.

This insect, once widely found in Loktak Lake and typically inhabiting shallow water bodies and paddy lands, is now disappearing.

People now consider it a near-extinct species because it has become rare, though vendors still occasionally sell it in local markets.

Environmentalist Khagembam Shamungou states that people in countries such as India (Manipur), Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines typically boil, fry, or add this endangered insect species, found in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and parts of southern China, to chili sauce.

This rare insect has played a role in the Meitei community’s culinary heritage for generations. Unfortunately, it is now considered vulnerable in Manipur.

The Meitei people, in particular, value its aroma and often add it to eronba, an indigenous curry of Manipur.

In the valley districts, locals who love Naosek‘s distinct scent frequently mix it into laphu eromba (banana stem chutney) and morok metpa (mashed chili paste) for its unique flavor.

The population of Naosek has been steadily declining due to several factors: widespread use of insecticides and chemical fertilizers, as well as the hunting of the insect and its eggs for consumption, all of which threaten its survival.

Director of Agriculture, Peter Salam, has urged farmers across the state to gradually replace chemical fertilizers with biofertilizers.

He stated that the Agriculture Department is actively promoting natural and organic farming practices, along with the use of biofertilizers, in an effort to protect the environment and biodiversity.