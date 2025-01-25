Applications are invited for recruitment of various banking positions or career in UCO Bank Assam.

UCO Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) on contractual basis. UCO Bank came into being in 1943. It is a commercial bank and a Government of India Undertaking. Its Board of Directors consists of government representatives from the Government of India and Reserve Bank of India. The bank also has eminent professionals like accountants, management experts, economists, businessmen, etc. The vision of UCO Bank is to emerge as the most trusted, admired and sought-after world class financial institution and to be the most preferred destination for every customer and investor and a place of pride for its employees. Its mission is to be a Top-class Bank to achieve sustained growth of business and profitability, fulfilling socio-economic obligations, excellence in customer service through upgradation of skills of staff and their effective participation making use of state-of-the-art technology

Name of post : Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

Mandatory: B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Other related fields or MCA

or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution.

Desirable: MBA from a recognized University/Institution and/or Certification/s in Artificial Intelligence/ Machine learning/ Cloud Computing/ Digital Banking/ Digital Lending/ Product Management/ Analytics will be preferred

Experience :

Minimum 10 years experience in Banking and Financial Sector in IT/ Digital banking related areas

out of which 5 years in leading a team for digital transformation or in Fintech. The candidate should have strong background in innovation and emerging digital banking technologies such AI/ML risk model, Digital lending journeys, cloud computing, and data analytics

Remuneration : Remuneration will be offered based on candidates’ qualification, overall suitability and market benchmarks for respective post, and shall not be a limiting factor for suitable candidates. Engaged candidate will not be eligible for any kind of Staff benefit / scheme. Income Tax, Professional Tax, any other Tax/ Statutory liability will be borne by engaged candidate.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ucobank.com/

Last date for submission of applications is 10th February 2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs. 800 /- for all others.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here