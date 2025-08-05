Applications are invited for recruitment of 250 vacant positions or career in Union Bank of India Assam in 2025.

Union Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 250 vacant posts or career of Wealth Managers in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Wealth Managers

No. of posts : 250

Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Full time 2-year degree/course in MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from a University / Institution recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies

The above-mentioned course/s i.e. MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM must be of full time 2 years degree.

Desirable Certifications: Certification in NISM / IRDAI / NCFM / AMFI

Experience : Minimum 3 Years Post- qualification experience as Officer / Managerial role in Wealth

Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Securities Firms

/ Asset Management Companies.

Age : Minimum 25 years & Maximum 35 years

Job Roles :

1. Single point of contact for all banking needs of HNI clients.

2. Acquire, nurture & strengthen relationship with HNI clients.

3. Selling range of Investment & Insurance products to clients.

4. Focusing on increasing the Total Relationship Value (TRV) and Assets Under Management (AUM) of clients.

5. Perform financial need analysis and risk profiling for all the HNI clients.

6. Conducting periodic portfolio review of clients.

7. Ensure 100% documentation of all transactions and execution of client instructions with minimum TAT.

8. Conduct sessions for creating insurance and investment awareness among field functionaries /

branches

Selection Procedure :

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion / Screening of applications and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ubiwmjul25/

Last Date for payment of fees / intimation charges and submitting the ON-LINE application. 25.08.2025, 24:00 Hrs

Application Fees :

For SC/ST/PwBD Candidates : Rs. 177/- (Inclusive of GST)

For all other Category candidates : Rs. 1180/- (Inclusive of GST)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here