Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has initiated the land acquisition process for a Rs 22,864-crore greenfield high-speed corridor connecting Umiam Lake near Shillong to Silchar in Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

The 166.80-km four-lane expressway, to be constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), will pass through Ri-Bhoi district. Of the total length, 144.80 km lies in Meghalaya, while the remaining 22 km falls in Assam, officials added.

In a recent notification, Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal urged residents to refrain from any new construction or development activities within the proposed alignment of the corridor without prior approval from his office.

“Any unauthorised structures—whether temporary or permanent—built after the issuance of this notice within the identified area will not be eligible for compensation during land acquisition or project execution,” the notification stated.

A total of 17 villages have been earmarked for land acquisition. These include Pyllun, Umeit, Umroi Labansaro, Nongrah, Nonglakhia, Wahmyntait, and Lumsohphoh, among others.

The high-speed corridor will begin at Mawlyngkhung near Shillong and terminate at Panchgram near Silchar.