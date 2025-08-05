Guwahati: Following an accident on the Shillong-Dawki Road in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district that claimed the lives of five family members, the state government has directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) to install proper road signage along the under-construction stretch of the road.

The accident occurred on Sunday night when a car, carrying five people, including a young child, plunged into a 70-foot-deep gorge near Rngain, located midway on the Shillong-Dawki Road.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who oversees the Public Works Department (Roads), stated that the government issued the directive to install signage after evaluating the road safety conditions in the region. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, he added, as reported by PTI.

The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (National Highways) has been tasked with inspecting high-risk areas and ensuring that proper warning signs are put up along the affected stretch of road.

Officials from NHIDCL and the road construction company met with Tynsong, who also serves as the local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified, “It has yet to be determined whether the accident was caused by driver error or negligence on the part of the construction company.”

He also emphasized that steps are being taken to enhance road safety and prevent similar accidents in the future.