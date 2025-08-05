Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in ACTREC in 2025.

Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Pathology) and Consultant ‘D’ (Pathology).

Name of post : Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Pathology)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 12 [Pre-revised PB-3, Rs.15600-39100+ GP 7600/-]

Educational Qualification:

DM (Oncopathology) OR DM (Haematopathology) OR M.D. /D.N.B. (Pathology) OR equivalent postgraduate degree in Pathology recognized by National Medical Commission.

Essential Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ post M.D. /D.N.B. experience in Pathology in a Teaching Hospital.

Desirable Experience:

Experience in Onco-Pathology, Cytology, Haemato Pathology, or Molecular Pathology desirable.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years as on 22/08/2025

Name of post : Consultant ‘D’ (Pathology)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level 11 [Pre-revised PB-3, Rs.15600-39100+ GP 6600/-]

Educational Qualification:

M.D./D.N.B. (Pathology) or equivalent postgraduate degree in pathology recognized by National

Medical Commission.

Essential Experience:

Minimum 01 year post M.D / D.N.B. experience in Pathology in a Teaching Hospital.

Desirable Experience :

Experience in Onco-Pathology, Cytology, Haematopathology, or Molecular Pathology desirable.

Upper Age Limit : 40 years as on 22/08/2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://webapps.actrec.gov.in/actnonmedapp/frm_Registration.aspx

Last date for online application is 22/08/2025 up to 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time).

Application Fees :

Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI/Net banking etc. SC/ ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex- servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here