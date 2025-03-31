Assam Career VKNRLH Numaligarh Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in VKNRLH Numaligarh Assam in 2025.

Vivekananda Kendra NRL Hospital (VKNRLH) Numaligarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Medical Officer on contractual basis in 2025. Vivekananda Kendra which is a well-known service Mission is primarily based on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda who preached man making and nation building as the basic objectives, Swami Vivekananda stressed on serving humanity as he could visualize that there are lots of poor people sunk in degradation and misery who need to be served with zeal and enthusiasm and needful action to be taken up to distribute medicines to those who are sick and also to nurse them with all care. The concept of Vivekananda Kendra and Numaligarh Refinery hospital project stemmed from this particular vision of Swami Vivekananda as was being conceived by the former Managing Director of Numaligarh Refinary Ltd. Shri Ranjit Kumar Dutta, who had initially given shape to the idea of involvement of an NGO like that Vivekananda Kendra with its widespread reputation of being a dedicated service organization which has contributed very significantly in the sphere of education in the North East under the leadership of its present Vice President Mananiya A.K. Balakrisnanji

Name of post : Medical Officer

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : MBBS degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Experience : Candidates with experience will get preference.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : As per industry norms. However, negotiable for experienced candidates.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 5th April 2025 (Saturday). Reporting Time is 9.00 am. The venue is in VKNRL Hospital, Kunjakanan (NRL Township), Numaligarh, Golaghat, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants fulfilling the above criteria may come for the WALK-IN-INTERVIEW with all their testimonials (Educational Qualification, Experience, Age, No Objection Certificate– if employed presently) in original and self-attested formats. They should also bring a recent passport size colour photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here