Assam Govt Job 2025 AHIDMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of managerial govt job in AHIDMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Socicty (AHIDMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of professionals on purely contractual basis for the “Assam State Tertiary Health Care Augmentation (ASTHA) Project” with financial and technical support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Project Manager (SPM)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BE/B Tech from any Government recognized institution or Degree/PG in Construction Management from government recognized institutions. Full-time MBA in management/ administration/ Procurement/ Logistics/related discipline.

Experience :

1. Experience of 20 years in project supervision/ execution/ program management.

2. 1 year in Externally Aided Project.

Name of post : Senior Civil Engineer (Project)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Civil Engineering from any AICTE approved recognized institute or university.

Experience :

1. 15 years of relevant post qualification experience, preferably in Project management of building construction, and urban infrastructure development projects.

2. Experience of working in health infrastructure projects will be an additional qualification

3. Experience of working with infrastructure project of externally aided funded project is desirable

4. Experience of working in the building sector undergone GRIHA/ IGBC/ LEED certification will be considered as an added advantage.

Name of post : Environment and Climate Change Expert (ECCE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Environment Science/ Civil / Environmental Engineering from recognized institution. Certification from ADBI e-learning is desirable.

Experience :

1. 7 years’ experience in Environment management or safeguards role of an official development assistance (ODA) projects,

2. At least 3 years experience in supervising environmental, health, and safety requirements for vertical projects

3. Experience of working in the Health Sector will be preferred.

4. Excellent understanding of the ADB Environment safeguards systems and procedure

Name of post : Gender & Social Expert (GSE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSW/ MPH/ Master’s degree in gender studies/ development studies/ public policies or other relevant field from any Government recognized university/ institution. Specific training on

gender and understanding of the ADB gender and social safeguards systems and procedure will

be an added advantage.

Experience : 7 years of experience working in the public health / social sector with at least 3 years should be on issues related to gender-based violence (GBV) and/or on gender-related research and

capacity building. Experience in EAP projects with experience in safeguard role will be

preferred.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 14th October 2025 to 18th October 2025. Reporting time is 10 AM. Venue is in Office of the Project Director, AHIDMS, 4th floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022, Assam

How to apply :

The candidates shall have to bring laptop, original certificates/testimonials along with a set of self-attested copies of the same, for the interview/test along with the filled in application form for the position provided in the website, https://ahidms.assam.gov.in. The Originals of certificates/ documents will be returned after corroboration with the self-attested copies of the same.

