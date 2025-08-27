Applications are invited for recruitment of 228 vacant govt job in DEE Assam in 2025.

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Special Educators in Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) Schools in 2025.

Name of post : Special Educator in LP School

No. of posts : 120

Qualification :

a) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education) recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India-RCI.

b) The candidate must have the ATET/CTET passed certificate for LP Schools.

Scale of Pay : PB: 2, Rs. 14,000 – 70,000 + GP Rs. 7400

Age Limit : A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 1st August, 2025.

Name of post : Special Educator in UP School

No. of posts : 108

Qualification :

a) Graduate with at least 50% marks and B.Ed. (Special Education), recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India-RCI.

b) The candidate must have the ATET/CTET passed certificate for UP Schools.

Scale of Pay : PB: 2, Rs. 14,000 – 70,000 + GP Rs. 8700

Age Limit : A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 1st August, 2025

How to apply :

The eligible candidates shall apply online through the link provided in the official website of

DEE, Assam i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in from 10:00 AM of 28th August, 2025 to 05:00 PM of 30th September, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here