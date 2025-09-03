Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in TRTC Guwahati Assam in 2025.
Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Procurement Consultant, Procurement Assistant, Administrative Assistant, Placement Coordinator and Store Assistant on a purely contractual basis in 2025.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Procurement Consultant
No. of posts : 1
Educational Qualification: B. Tech. / Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.
Desirable Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree/MBA/Diploma in Procurement or Professional Certification (Retired persons from Government, PSU or Corporate sectors with expertise in procurement will be given preference)
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Experience: Minimum 3-5 years of relevant experience preferably in Government, MSME Units, PSU or Corporate sectors in Procurement Planning, Processes, Tendering, Bid Evaluation, etc.
Name of post : Procurement Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Educational Qualification: B. Tech. in Engineering / Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce / Business Administration or equivalent from a recognized university.
Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma / MBA in Procurement or equivalent.
Experience: Minimum 2-3 years of relevant experience preferably in Government, MSME Units, PSU or Corporate sectors will be preferred in Procurement Support, Tendering through GeM, Bid Processing.
Name of post : Administrative Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Educational Qualification: B. Tech. / Bachelor’s Degree in Any Stream from a recognized University.
Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Business Administration / Public Administration
or related field from a recognized institution.
Experience: Minimum 3-5 years of experience preferably in Government, MSME Units, PSU or
Corporate sectors. Coordination, Documentation and Record Management
Name of post : Placement Coordinator
No. of posts : 1
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
Desirable Qualification: MBA/PG Diploma in HR/ Management will be preferred
Experience: Minimum 2-3 years of hands-on experience in Placement Coordination, HR Management and Skill Development Initiatives, with a strong focus on Student Mobilization,
Industry Linkages.
Name of post : Store Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.
Desirable Qualification: Diploma/Post Diploma in Material Management/Tally
Experience: Minimum 2-3 years of relevant experience in Store/ Inventory/Material Assistant Handling Stock Records, Inventory Management, Vendor Interactions etc.
Salary : Commensurate /Negotiable as per Industry/TRTC, Guwahati Norms
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 8th September 2025 to 12th September 2025. Reporting time is 9:30 AM
Venue is in Tool Room & Training Centre, Guwahati, Near EPIP, Amingaon Industrial Area, North Guwahati Road, Amingaon, Guwahati – 31 (Assam)
How to apply :
Candidates should bring their original documents along with one set of photocopies of Educational Qualification Certificates, Marksheet, Age Proof, ID Proof and a recent passport-size photograph.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here