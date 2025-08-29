Applications are invited for recruitment of managerial govt job or career in AMSCL Assam in 2025.

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job or career of Center Manager in 2025.

Name of post : Center Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

1. B.Tech/M.Tech or B.Sc/MSc or BRIT/BMIT or Graduate/Post Graduate in Science with a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or Diploma in Radiology Technology (DRT) or MBA in Hospital Management/Healthcare Management or Master in Hospital Administration.

2. Minimum of 5 (five) years of experience in healthcare administration or operations in a managerial role within a diagnostic centre or hospital setting.

3. Knowledge of relevant healthcare regulations and standards.

4. Should be familiar with TPA billing processes, patient scheduling and regulatory documentation.

5. High efficiency in written and oral English. Should be able to speak and understand the local

language

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates have to apply online in the AMSCL, Assam website hosted at https://amscl.assam.gov.in

Last date for submission of online applications is 13th September 2025

The schedule of interview / selection test for the respective position will be published in the website https://amscl.assam.gov.in in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here