Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt positions or job in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh in 2025.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt posts or job of Project Technical Support-I for ICMR project entitled “ANANT MUSKAAN: A Multi-site implementation Research on Primary School-based tooth brushing and oral health education in India” under the Government Dental College in 2025.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Graduate with Diploma in Computer Applications (Minimum 6 months duration)/ Graduate in Science background

Desirable Qualification :

1. Knowledge or research experience in Oral Health

2. Excellent writing, verbal and oration skills for communication

3. Fluency or working level in English and Assamese

4. Basic knowledge of Microsoft office ( Word, Excel PowerPoint)

Emoluments : Rs. 18000/- PM +Rs 1800 ( 10% HRA) = Rs.19800/PM x 12 months

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 Years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12th August 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Government Dental College, Dibrugarh.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to fill the application form and bring all the original certificates of educational qualification (Certificate/Statement of marks), experience certificates, etc., along with two set of Xerox of the same duly self-attested and a recent passport size photograph for attending the Walk-in- interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here