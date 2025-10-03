Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Women's University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching govt job in Assam Women’s University Jorhat in 2025.

Assam Women’s University Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Professor in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Business Management : 1

English : 1

Mass Communication & Journalism : 1

Political Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 and up to date amendment of the said Act.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications applications in the prescribed format with relevant documents to the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat, PIN-785004 on or before 27.10. 2025 along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 2500/- (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred Only) for Unreserved/ OBC/MOBC category and Rs. 1250/-(Rupees One thousand two hundred fifty only) for ST/SC category as non-refundable processing fee to the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat (A/C No. 37489604297, IFSC Code: SBIN0002003, State Bank of India, Assam Agricultural University Branch).

Applications should be addressed to the Office of the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat, PIN-785004

The last date for receipt of applications in the prescribed format with relevant documents is on or before 27.10. 2025

Candidates who have already applied in response to the earlier advertisement No. AWU/ Estt/ 272/ 2024/ 745 dated 29.05.2025 need not apply again. However, they may submit an updated bio-data along with supporting documents, if any, within the stipulated deadline.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here