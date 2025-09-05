Assam Govt Job 2025 College of Veterinary Science Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam in 2025.

College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Junior Research Fellow under the DBT sanctioned project entitled,

“Development of a marketable probiotic consortium of lactic acid bacteria isolated from traditional rice beer Xaaj of Assam for pig” in the Department of Animal Biotechnology

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Postgraduate in professional courses/Biotechnology /Microbiology/ Life sciences

With NET/GATE or similar National level examination DST/DBT/ICAR/ICMR/DRDO etc.

Without NET/GATE or similar National level examination DST/DBT/ICAR/ICMR/DRDO etc.

Desirable: Expertise in Molecular work, Microbiological works, animal cell culture works.

Emoluments :

1. With NET/GATE : Rs. 37,000/- per month + HRA

2. Without NET / GATE : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th September 2025 at 10:30 AM in the office of the Head, Department of Animal Biotechnology, College of Veterinary Science, Guwahati-781022

How to apply :

Interested candidates with requisite qualification may appear in the interview along with the application form, one set of all relevant documents (self-attested) and a Demand Draft (Favor of Director of Research (Vety.), payable at SBI, Khanapara) of Rs. 50.00 (Rupees fifty Only) / Rs. 25.00 (Rupees twenty five Only) for ST/SC candidates, shall have to be submitted on the date of the interview. The candidates have to produce the original documents for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here