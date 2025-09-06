Assam Govt Job 2025 Cotton University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in Cotton University Assam in 2025.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Project Personnel under various projects in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Rivers as Catalysts for Sustainable Development Goals: Exploring the Potential for Reviving the Bharalu river in Guwahati city of Northeast India

Salary : INR 20,000/- per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

Essential: Post-graduate in any Social Science discipline or Earth Sciences such as Geography with minimum 55% marks

Desirable: Experience of fieldwork-based data collection in any project.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of algorithms and software plugins for Geostatistical Co-Simulation and Regionalized Classification, for aiding deposit scale modelling

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA @ 16%

Qualification : M.Sc./MTech. degree in Geology/Applied Geology/Earth Science/ of CGPA/CPI of 6.5/10 or 60% marks (or equivalent grade), with proficiency in Python scripting, Machine learning and Mining Geostatistics. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills are required for the candidate.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Geographical Indications: Promoting Sustainability and Traditional Knowledge in Assam

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- per month

Qualification : Postgraduate in a Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks and NET/M.Phil./Ph.D.

How to apply :

For the post of Field Investigator, eligible and interested candidates may send their CVs along with supporting documents and cover letter, clearly mentioning their contact details and email id to [email protected] or also via post to Dr. Jyoti Das, Project Director, HOD i/c and Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Ground Floor, MCB Building, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati- 781001 within 12th September 2025

For the post of JRF, candidates may email their CV along with their contact details to the Principal

Investigator, Dr. Parag Jyoti Dutta at [email protected] within 19th September 2025

Candidates applying for the post of Research Assistant must submit their application along with a bio-data and scanned copies of testimonials via email to [email protected] or by post to Dr. Ujjal Deka Baruah, Project Director and Associate Professor, Department of Geography, Cotton University, Guwahati – 781001, India within 20th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here