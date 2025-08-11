Assam Govt Job 2025 Cotton University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt teaching job in Cotton University Assam in 2025.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Guest Faculty in various subjects in 2025. Cotton University, erstwhile Cotton College, is a Public State University in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Zoology : 4

Molecular Biology & Biotechnology : 1

Bodo : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Essential Qualifications:

Good academic records with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at Masters Degree Level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Age Limit : There is no age bar for Guest Faculty. Retired teachers having good track record is preferable.

Remuneration : As per University norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 14th August 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants must bring a copy of Resume, a set of self attested copies of all Certificates, Mark sheets and other qualifying and supporting credentials on appearing for the walk-in-interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here