Assam Govt Job 2025 Directorate of Museums Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in Directorate of Museums Assam in 2025.

Directorate of Museums Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Laboratory Assistant and Electric Mistry in 2025.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs.14,000/- to Rs.70,000/- + Grade Pay Rs.5600/- per month plus other allowances as admissible as per rules

Qualification : Bachelor of Science degree in any discipline from a UGC recognized University.

Name of post : Electric Mistry

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs.14,000/- to Rs.70,000/- + Grade Pay Rs.5600/- per month plus other allowances as admissible as per rules

Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized Board and Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a

government recognized Polytechnic.

Age Limit : Candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2025, i.e. candidates born not on or before 31.12.1984 and not later than 01.01.2007

are eligible to apply.

The upper age limit is relaxable upto :

1. 5 (five) years in case of candidates belonging to SC, ST(P) and ST (H).

2. 3 (three) years in case of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

3. 2 (two) years in case of Ex-Servicemen.

4. 10 (ten) years in case of PwD candidates irrespective of castes.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the Standard Form as prescribed in Part–IX of the Assam Gazette.

Applications must be accompanied by:

1. Self-attested copies of all certificates and mark sheets in support of educational qualification.

2. Self attested HSLC Admit Card/ HSLC Pass Certificate for age proof.

3. Caste Certificate issued by Competent Authority (in case of reserved category candidates claiming age relaxation)

4. Valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate.

5. Two recent passport size photographs signed by the candidate.

6. Copy of personal ID (Aadhar Card/Voter Card/Driving License/Bank Pass Book 1st Page).

7. Declaration in Form “A” under rule 5(1) of the Assam Public Services (Application of Small Family Norms in Direct Recruitment) Rules, 2019.

8. Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate issued by Competent Authority (if applicable)

Applications should be addressed to: “The Director, Directorate of Museums, Assam, GNB Road, Ambari, Guwahati–781001”.

The envelope containing the application must be superscribed with the words “Application for the Post of Laboratory Assistant/ Electric Mistry”

The application must reach on or before October 17, 2025 during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here