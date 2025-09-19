Applications are invited for recruitment of 58 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers across its various departments on regular basis in 2025.

Name of post : Chief Manager – Investor Relations

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduate in Economics/ Commerce.

Preferable: CA/MBA/EPGM/Certified General Management Executive from IIM or equivalent courses from a reputed institution

Experience : Minimum 8 years of overall experience in the banking sector or reputed brokerage firms with at least 2 years of relevant experience in investor relations, corporate communication,

research, or related roles.

Name of post : Manager- Trade Finance Operations

No. of posts : 14

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university / institution.

Preferred : Certificate in FOREX by IIBF. Candidates having passed CDCS / CITF or other certification on Forex / International Business offered by reputed Institute / University

Experience : Minimum 02 years’ experience in Trade Finance Operations in Public / Private / Foreign Banks.

Name of post : Manager- Forex Acquisition & Relationship

No. of posts : 37

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation in any discipline from a University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India/ Govt. bodies/ AICTE.

Preferred: Candidates having passed CDCS / CITF or other certification on Forex / International

Business offered by reputed Institute / University. MBA / PGDM / Specialization in Finance /

Marketing / Trade Finance from a recognized University / Institution.

Experience : Minimum 02 years’ experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks with at least 1 year work experience in Trade Finance Operations

Name of post : Senior Manager- Forex Acquisition & Relationship

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation in any discipline from a University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India / Govt. bodies/ AICTE

AND

Two-Year Full Time MBA / PGDM in Sales/ Marketing/ Banking/ Finance / Trade Finance.

Preferred: Certificate in FOREX by IIBF. Candidates having passed CDCS / CITF or other certification on Forex / International Business offered by reputed Institute / University.

Experience : Minimum 05 years’ experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks with at least 3 years

work experience in Trade Finance operations.

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about the Javari Temple

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bankofbaroda.bank.in/

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 09.10.2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for General /EWS /OBC candidates and Rs.175/- (Intimation charges only) (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for SC/ ST/PWD/ESM/ DESM/ Women candidates will be applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here