Assam Govt Job 2025 DLSA Kamrup Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in DLSA Kamrup Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kamrup Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of five Para Legal Volunteers (PLV) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Para Legal Volunteers (PLV)

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

i. He/ She must be a citizen of India and a local resident of Kamrup Rural District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii. He/ She must be from tea tribe community

iii. The applicant should have minimum qualification of matriculation with a capacity for overall comprehension and should have mindset to assist the needy in society coupled with compassion, empathy and concern for the upliftment of marginalized and weaker sections of the society.

Also Read : Manisha Koirala remembers Nepal’s first elected PM and her grandfather BP Koirala on his birthday

Age Limit : The minimum age for selection of Para Legal Volunteers should not be less than 18 years as on 01.01.2025

How to apply :

Candidates should send their filled in applications along with relevant documents to the Office of District Legal Services Authority, Dist. & Sessions Judge’s Court Campus, Kamrup, Amingaon

Filled up application in proper order should reach the given address on or before 15.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here