Haflong: Mystery surrounds the death of a police constable who was on duty at the sentry post of the Dima Hasao District Commissioner’s official bungalow in Assam.

He reportedly died by suicide, shooting himself in the head with his service rifle at midnight on Tuesday while on duty.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police identified the deceased as Anbesh Nunisa, 36, a personnel of the 5th Assam Police Battalion, based in Shontilla, and a resident of Digrik, Haflong, in Dima Hasao district. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Speaking to this correspondent, Nunisa’s wife said he did not return home after dropping the children off at school.

He last spoke to his daughter over the phone at around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She acknowledged that they occasionally argued over personal matters but denied any major conflict that could have led to such an extreme step.

According to sources, his colleagues, who heard the gunshot, immediately rushed him to Haflong Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have sent his body for an autopsy.

The absence of a suicide note has left colleagues and family members searching for answers.

Meanwhile, a police team has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause behind Nunisa’s death.