Assam Govt Job 2025 DU Model School Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in DU Model School Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University (DU) Model School Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Teacher (Hindi) [Contractual] in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Teacher (Hindi) [Contractual]

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: B.A. passed with major in Hindi

Desirable : B.Ed.

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs.18,246/- (Rupees Eighteen Thousand Two Hundred and Forty Six) only per month.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19/08/2025 (Tuesday) at 02.30 PM in the “Chintan”, Conference Hall of the Office of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must bring all the original and self-attested copies of admit cards, certificates and marksheets from matriculation (10th standard) onwards, in support of their educational qualification and experience with the application in prescribed format which can be obtained from the University website : www.dibru.ac.in

The candidates shall have to register their names by depositing Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) as Registration Fee at the Venue on the day of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here