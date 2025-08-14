Assam Govt Job 2025 Gauhati University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of JRF/Project Associate-I (PA-I) for DST-SERB funded Core Research Grant (about to complete), entitled “Rational design of some novel organic photovoltaic materials in the context of Density Functional Theory” in 2025. Gauhati University (GU) is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Great Sanskrit scholar, Indologist and philanthropist Krishna Kanta Handiqui was the founder Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Some very illustrious sons and daughters of Assam have been its alumni which includes none other than Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted litterateur and Gyanpeeth Award Winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami, eminent poet Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, famous academician Dr Maheswar Neog, prominent literary figure Dr Banikanta Kakati, academician, researcher of folklore, singer and lyricist Dr Birendra Nath Dutta to name a few. Other renowned alumni include well known personalities such as Padmasree Dr Jitendra Nath Gosawmi, an alumnus of the Physics Department, who has been the Chief Scientist of Chandrayaan Mission and also a Bhatnagar Awardee, and the former Chief Election Commissioner Sri Harishankar Brahma. Gauhati University has been also Alma Mater to other famous personalities like former Chief Ministers of Assam, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Late Sri Tarun Gogoi, Sri Sarbananda Sonowal, and present Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Name of post : JRF/Project Associate-I (PA-I)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- + HRA for the post of PA-I

Essential Qualification : M.Sc in Chemistry with at least 60% marks for PA-I (Preference to candidate having experience in computational design of Organic Solar Cells and Density Functional Theory)

How to apply :

Interested applicants should email the scanned copies of all the testimonials/ academic documents from 10th level to MSc altogether in a zip file and a CV in PDF format to Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Kalita at [email protected]

The subject headline is “Application for PA-I.”

Last date for submission of applications is 19th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here