Assam Govt Job 2025 Murkong Selek College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in Murkong Selek College Assam in 2025.

Murkong Selek College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor and Grade-IV (Library Bearer) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: As per existing UGC norms and the latest O.M/guidelines of the Govt. of Assam and DHE, Assam.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2025 with a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates is admissible

Name of post : Grade-IV (Library Bearer)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Minimum Class VIII passed.

Age Limit: As per existing Assam Government rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format with self attested copies of all relevant documents must to the Principal, Murkong Selek College, Jonai, P.O. & P.S.: Jonai, Dist.: Dhemaji,

Assam -787060

Last date for receipt of applications is 11th September 2025

Application Fees :

An application fee of Rs. 1500/- for the post of Assistant Professor & Rs. 300/- for the post of Grade-IV (Library Bearer). The Demand Draft should be drawn in favour of Principal, Murkong Selek College, Jonai, payable at SBI, Jonai Branch Account No.- 35993517654 IFSC Code- SBIN0005557.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here