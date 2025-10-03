Assam Govt Job 2025 Nalbari Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job under Nalbari Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of the District Legal Services Authority cum ADR Centre, Nalbari, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Office Assistant, Peon and Receptionist cum Data Entry Operator in 2025.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: Graduate in any stream

Other Qualifications: One year diploma in Computer Education

Age Limit: Not lower than 18 years and not exceeding 40 years as on 01/01/2025. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per Govt. rule

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : Written Test, Computer Skill Test & Personal Interview

Name of post : Receptionist cum Data Entry Operator (Typist)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: Graduate in any stream

Other Qualifications: One year diploma in Computer Education

Age Limit: Not lower than 18 years and not exceeding 40 years as on 01/01/2025. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per Govt. rule

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : Written Test, Computer Skill Test & Personal Interview

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: Class VIII passed

Other Qualifications: If any

Age Limit: Not lower than 18 years and not exceeding 40 years as on 01/01/2025. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per Govt. rule

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : Personal Interview

How to apply :

Applicants have to submit the filled up Standard Form along with all copies of self-attested documents like Age proof Certificate, Employment Registration Certificate, Educational and other qualification certificate, Caste Certificate (if any), Experience Certificate (if any), Identity Proof and Address Proof, Phone Number along with 02 (Two) Nos. of recent passport size photographs.

Candidate will submit the dully filled up application form along with necessary documents at the “Application Drop Box” placed at the office of the District Legal Services Authority cum ADR Centre, Nalbari during office hours.

The application should be addressed to the “District & Sessions Judge cum Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Nalbari.

The last date of submission of application is 24/10/2025 till 5 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here