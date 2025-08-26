Assam Govt Job 2025 Samagra Shiksha Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of a financial govt job in Samagra Shiksha Assam in 2025.

Samagra Shiksha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Finance & Accounts Officer in 2025 on contractual basis.

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification & Experience :

1. Graduate in Commerce with minimum 05 years of relevant experience under Government/ Semi

Government/ Government Bodies/ PSUs/ Large Private Institute/ organization.

2. Must be computer literate.

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000-87000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/-

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age

as on 01-01-2025.

The age limit of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the Matriculation/HSLC Admit Card or Pass Certificate issued by a recognized Board/ Council and no other document shall be accepted in lieu of the mentioned documents

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/ from 26.08.2025 to 10.09.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here