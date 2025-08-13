Assam Govt Job 2025 State Child Protection Society Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt administrative and technical job in State Child Protection Society Assam in 2025.

State Child Protection Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Programme Officer (SARA), Accounts Officer and Assistant cum Data Entry Officer under Mission Vatsalya. Mission Vatsalya (Savdhanata Sanrakshnam), is a centrally sponsored scheme under the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) and was launched in the year 2009-10 through the State Government. The State Child Protection Society (SCPS), Assam registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, is the implementing agency for Mission Vatsalya in the state. The SCPS, Assam invites application for the following positions under Mission Vatsalya at State and District level in the state of Assam purely on contractual basis for a period of eleven (11) months subject to renewal on the basis of performance.

Name of posts :

Programme Officer (SARA) Accounts Officer Asst. cum Data Entry Operator Counselor (DCPU) Social Worker Social Worker (Female) Accountant Data Analyst Assistant cum Data Entry Operator, DCPU Assistant cum Data Entry Operator, CWC Assistant cum Data Entry Operator, JJB Outreach Worker Officer-in-charge (Superintendent) Counselor (CCI) Store-keeper cum Accountant House Father House Mother Paramedical Staff Educator Art & Craft cum Music Teacher (Only Female candidates may apply for the Girls Home) PT Instructor cum Yoga Trainer (Only Female candidates may apply for the Girls Home) Cook Helper cum Night Watchman Housekeeper

No. of posts :

Programme Officer (SARA) : 1 Accounts Officer : 1 Asst. cum Data Entry Operator : 1 Counselor (DCPU) : 14 Social Worker : 8 Social Worker (Female) : 4 Accountant : 22 Data Analyst : 14 Assistant cum Data Entry Operator, DCPU : 20 Assistant cum Data Entry Operator, CWC : 15 Assistant cum Data Entry Operator, JJB : 20 Outreach Worker : 37 Officer-in-charge (Superintendent) : 9 Counselor (CCI) : 3 Store-keeper cum Accountant : 1 House Father : 5 House Mother : 7 Paramedical Staff : 5 Educator : 3 Art & Craft cum Music Teacher (Only Female candidates may apply for the Girls Home) : 9 PT Instructor cum Yoga Trainer (Only Female candidates may apply for the Girls Home) : 10 Cook : 12 Helper cum Night Watchman : 12 Housekeeper : 4

Eligibility Criteria : As per State Child Protection Society Assam norms

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 43 years

(iii) 10 years for Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.recruitment.mvassam.com/

The Link for Application will be activated w.e.f. 16th August, 2025 (10:00 AM) to 30th August, 2025 (5:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here