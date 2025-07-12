Assam Jobs Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of one Research Assistant and two Field Investigators for a ICSSR sponsored project titled “Exploring the Potential of Traditional Muga Production as a Pathway to Sustainable Livelihood in Rural Assam” at the Department of Economics in 2025. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Social Science discipline (with minimum 55%) with NET/ M.Phil./ Ph.D.

Salary : Rs. 37,000.00 p.m.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 20,000.00 p.m.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their applications along with an updated bio-data (including e-mail

ID and phone number) via e-mail to [email protected] by 04.08.2025. Alternatively,

candidates may post their applications, which should reach the address of the undersigned on or

before 04.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here