Assam Jobs KKHSOU Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in KKHSOU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor in Information Technology in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Professor in Information Technology

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 1,44,200/- to 2,18,200/- (Academic Level 14 of UGC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualifications :

A. i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with

a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC – listed journals and a total score of 120 as per the criteria given in Annexure I.

ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor / Associate Professor / Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/ National Level Institution with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied / allied/ relevant discipline, supported by

documentary evidence provided he/ she has ten years’ experience.

Desirable qualification:

i) A degree/Diploma in distance education or working experience in distance education Institution.

ii) Adequate knowledge of Computer.

iii) Proficiency in both Assamese and English Languages

Age: As per UGC

How to apply :

Applications should be filled online on or before 21.07.2025 through the University website

www.kkhsou.in.

Candidates may send photocopies of applications (3 sets) and supporting documents (3 sets) to the Office of the Registrar, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, NH 37, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022 on or before 23.07.2025 in an envelope superscribed with “Application for the Post of Professor in Information Technology”

Last Date for receipt of applications online: 21.07.2025

Last date of receipt of Hard Copy of applications: 23.07.2025

Application fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees two thousand only). Mode of Payment: Online through payment gateway link available in the portal during application (Proof of payment should be enclosed with the hard copy of the application)