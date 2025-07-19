Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Doctor. The engagement will be contractual for a period of eleven (11) months with the provision for renewal. Tezpur University came into being under an Act of Parliament in 1994. The objects of this Central University as per the statutes are that it shall strive to offer employment oriented and interdisciplinary courses to meet the local and regional aspirations and the development needs of the state of Assam and also offer courses and promote research in areas which are of special and direct relevance to the region and in emerging areas in Science and Technology.

Name of post : Junior Doctor

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MBBS Degree

Emoluments : Rs. 70,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their Bio-Data/CV along with enclosures duly signed by the candidate and supported by self-certified photocopies of all supporting documents to the Registrar i/c, Tezpur University, P.O.- Napaam, Dist.- Sonitpur, PIN-784028, Assam on or before 31st July 2025

The envelope containing the application (one envelope should contain only one application) should have the superscription as “Application against Advt. No. 13/2025 for the post of…………….”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here