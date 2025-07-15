Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Balmer Lawrie in 2025.
Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers and Officers in 2025.
Name of posts :
- Assistant Manager [Production]
- Assistant Manager [Operations]
- Deputy Manager [Operations]
- Deputy Manager [IT]
- Manager [ESG]
- Senior Manager [Digital Marketing]
- Junior Officer [Commercial]
- Officer [Production]
- Officer / Junior Officer [Transportation]
No. of posts :
- Assistant Manager [Production] : 1
- Assistant Manager [Operations] : 1
- Deputy Manager [Operations] : 1
- Deputy Manager [IT] : 1
- Manager [ESG] : 1
- Senior Manager [Digital Marketing] : 1
- Junior Officer [Commercial] : 1
- Officer [Production] : 1
- Officer / Junior Officer [Transportation] : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
Assistant Manager [Production] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (Chemical / Petrochemical). 01 years post qualification experience is required.
Assistant Manager [Operations] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialization) OR 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. 01 years post qualification experience is required
Deputy Manager [Operations] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialization) OR 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. 05 years post qualification experience is required
Deputy Manager [IT] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialisation) OR MCA. 5 years post qualification with hands on experience in SAP SUCCESSFACTORS.
Deputy Manager [IT] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (Computer Science/Information Technology) OR MCA. 05 years post qualification experience is necessary.
Manager [ESG] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (Environmental Engineering) OR Full Time Engineering Graduate (Mechanical/Electrical) with Post Graduate Degree/ M.Sc. or MTech in Environmental Engineering / Environmental Science / Environmental Management / ESG. 9 years post qualification experience of industrial experience where at least 3 years should be in the area of Environmental Social Governance in Manufacturing Companies.
Senior Manager [Digital Marketing] : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialisation) OR 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management OR Post Graduate Degree with Specialisation in Media Science / Mass Communication / Multimedia / Digital Marketing / Media Studies. 11 years of post qualification experience is necessary.
Junior Officer [Commercial] : Full Time Graduate [any discipline]
Officer [Production] : Diploma Engineering [Chemical/Petrochemical]. 2 years post qualification experience is necessary.
Officer / Junior Officer [Transportation] : Full Time Graduate [any discipline]. 2 years post qualification experience for FTO-2, For FTO-1 Freshers may apply
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.balmerlawrie.com/careers/current-openings
Last date for submission is August 8, 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here