Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Chief Security Officer and Company Secretary in 2025.

Name of post : Chief Security Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University / Institute recognised by the Govt. of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE etc.

Experience :

Retired Officials who held the Rank of Brigadier or above in the Indian Army

OR

Retired Officials who held the Rank of Commodore or above in Indian Navy

OR

Retired Officials who held the Rank of Air Commodore or above in Indian Air Force

OR

Retired Officials who held the Rank of Deputy Inspector General or above in Indian Police Service or Para-Military Services

OR

Presently having minimum -03- years’ experience in SMG/S-V or above as Security Specialist with a total of at least 15 years’ of experience in any of the Public Sector Banks.

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Preferable: L.L.M. or C.A. or I.C.W.A.

Experience : Minimum -8- (eight) years of Post qualification experience in a listed entity after obtaining membership of ICSI as on the cutoff date

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Online Registration of Application starts from : 18.06.2025

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 08.07.2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs. 175/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here