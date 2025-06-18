Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday urged the students to keep an eye on their surroundings and devote themselves for social activities.

“The self-centric state of mind does not pay off well. This society has given you schools, teachers, an environment to grow up and all other basic amenities. When you become successful in life, you should also pay back to society,” the Chief Minister said.

On drug abuse, he said, “Drug abuse is a problem which needs our attention. I can still vividly recall how parents had implored me for help during my door to door campaign. They have nothing to do. Those who are in drug abuse should also be treated as victims. This is why; I want to tell all the students present here to keep an eye on your surroundings.”

The Chief Minister was speaking at a felicitation ceremony of 82 meritorious students who secured top ten positions in TBSE and CBSE conducted board exams this year.

Out of the 82 toppers, 25 excelled in the Madhyamik exams and 20 in the Higher Secondary exams conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education.

The rest of the others comprised 22 Madhyamik and 25 Higher Secondary state toppers of the CBSE conducted exams.

The Chief Minister who also holds the portfolio of education also revealed that the pass percentage in Vidyajyoti schools improved substantially.

“Last year, the CBSE board results of Vidyajyoti schools disheartened us. We accepted it as a challenge. Failure is the pillar of success. We addressed the lapses in the system and this year we proved our critics wrong. In Madhyamik pass rate increased by 26 percentage points while in Higher Secondary pass rate went up by 21 percentage points,” he added.

The Chief Minister informed the gathering that the government spent Rs 80 crore in the last financial year to repair and maintain government schools across the state. “This year, we have allocated a whopping Rs 264 crore to construct new school buildings and earmarked ?151 crore for repairing and maintaining 123 school buildings,” he added.

The Chief Minister also informed the gathering that the super 30 program sponsored by the state government has reaped rich dividends as one of the aspirants mentored under this initiative cracked IIT.

In addition, three students cracked the NIT entrance exam, and another three secured admission to medical colleges.

