Applications are invited for recruitment of 350 vacant posts or career in Bank of Maharashtra in 2025.

Name of posts :

Deputy General Manager – Information Technology Assistant General Manager- Enterprise Architecture Chief Manager – Digital Banking Chief Manager – Data Protection Chief Manager – IT Infrastructure Chief Manager – Lead Business Analyst Chief Manager – Project/ Program Manager Senior Manager – Digital Banking Senior Manager – Data Analyst Senior Manager – SAS/ETL Developer Senior Manager – IT Security Senior Manager – Business Analyst Senior Manager – Java Developer Senior Manager – Digital Channel Manager – IT Infrastructure Manager – Database Administrator (MSSQL & Oracle) Manager – Mobile App Developer Manager – Unix Linux Manager – OpenShift Administrator Manager – API Management Manager – Digital Channel Manager – Data Scientist Manager – Data Engineer Manager – Full Stack Developer Deputy General Manager- Treasury Senior Manager – Forex Dealer Senior Manager – Domestic Dealer Manager – Forex Senior Manager – Legal Manager – Legal Chief Manager- Taxation & Balance sheet Senior Manager- Taxation & Balance sheet Deputy General Manager – Credit Assistant General Manager– Credit Chief Manager – Credit Senior Manager – Credit Senior Manager – Chartered Accountant Manager – Chartered Accountant Senior Manager – Risk Manager – Risk Assistant General Manager– Media & Public Relations

No. of posts :

Deputy General Manager – Information Technology : 1 Assistant General Manager- Enterprise Architecture : 1 Chief Manager – Digital Banking : 1 Chief Manager – Data Protection : 10 Chief Manager – IT Infrastructure : 1 Chief Manager – Lead Business Analyst : 1 Chief Manager – Project/ Program Manager : 1 Senior Manager – Digital Banking : 2 Senior Manager – Data Analyst : 15 Senior Manager – SAS/ETL Developer : 12 Senior Manager – IT Security : 5 Senior Manager – Business Analyst : 7 Senior Manager – Java Developer : 2 Senior Manager – Digital Channel : 10 Manager – IT Infrastructure : 5 Manager – Database Administrator (MSSQL & Oracle) : 2 Manager – Mobile App Developer : 7 Manager – Unix Linux : 2 Manager – OpenShift Administrator : 2 Manager – API Management : 3 Manager – Digital Channel : 8 Manager – Data Scientist : 4 Manager – Data Engineer : 2 Manager – Full Stack Developer : 2 Deputy General Manager- Treasury : 1 Senior Manager – Forex Dealer : 5 Senior Manager – Domestic Dealer : 5 Manager – Forex : 24 Senior Manager – Legal : 10 Manager – Legal : 10 Chief Manager- Taxation & Balance sheet : 2 Senior Manager- Taxation & Balance sheet : 4 Deputy General Manager – Credit : 2 Assistant General Manager– Credit : 5 Chief Manager – Credit : 15 Senior Manager – Credit : 100 Senior Manager – Chartered Accountant : 10 Manager – Chartered Accountant : 6 Senior Manager – Risk : 20 Manager – Risk : 20 Assistant General Manager– Media & Public Relations : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per Bank of Maharashtra norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.bankofmaharashtra.in/candidate/apply?projectId=1461

Last date for submission of application is 30.09.2025.

Application Fees :

UR / EWS / OBC : Rs. 1180/-

SC / ST /PwBD : Rs. 118/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here