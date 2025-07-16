Applications are invited for recruitment of 212 vacant positions or career in BDL in 2025.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trainee Engineers and Trainee Diploma Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer

No. of posts : 100

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 50

Mechanical : 30

Electrical : 10

Computer Science : 10

Eligibility Criteria : B.E. / B. Tech in Engineering or equivalent in concerned discipline / branch (Electronics / Mechanical / Electrical / Computer Science)

Name of post : Trainee Officer

No. of posts : 12

Discipline wise vacancies :

Finance : 5

Human Resource : 4

Business Development : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Trainee Officer (Finance) : Cost Management Accountancy (CMA) (OR) Chartered Accountancy (CA) (OR) MBA or equivalent / Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate Degree in Finance discipline of 2 years duration from University / Institution recognized by the Government.

2. Trainee Officer (Human Resource) : MBA or equivalent / Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate

Degree in HR / PM&IR / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Social Science / Social Welfare / Social Work of 2 years duration from University / Institution recognized by the

Government

3. Trainee Officer (Business Development) : MBA or equivalent / Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate Degree with specialization in Marketing / Sales & Marketing awarded by Universities / Institutions recognized by the Government.

Name of post : Trainee Diploma Assistant

No. of posts : 90

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 40

Electrical : 30

Mechanical : 10

Computer Science : 10

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Trainee Diploma Assistant (Electronics) : 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline recognized by State/ Central government (Relevant Disciplines– Electronics & Communications, Electronics & Instrumentation, Automation & Robotics)

2. Trainee Diploma Assistant (Mechanical) : 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline recognized by State/ Central government (Relevant Discipline—Mechanical, Automation & Robotics, Production)

3. Trainee Diploma Assistant (Electrical) : 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline recognized by State/ Central government (Relevant Disciplines— Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation, Plant Maintenance Engineering)

4. Trainee Diploma Assistant (Computer Science) : BCA / B.Sc (Computers)- minimum 3-year course Or 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline recognized by State/ Central

government (Relevant Disciplines– Information Technology, Computer Science)

Name of post : Trainee Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Finance : 5

Human Resource : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Trainee Assistant (Finance) : Degree course in Commerce/ Business Administration (with Finance

specialization) with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications OR Intermediate with CA Inter/ ICWA Inter/ CS Inter OR Any degree in Science/ Economics with 1 year diploma course in Financial Management with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications

2. Trainee Assistant (Human Resource) : Degree in Business Administration, Social Welfare, PM&IR, Personnel Management, HR, Social Sciences with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications OR Any degree with 1 year diploma course in PM, PM&IR, SW, T&D, HR, Labour Law with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bdl-india.in/

Commencement of On-line Registration of Applications : 17-07-2025 at 02.00 PM

Closing of On-line Registration of Applications : 10-08-2025 at 04.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here