Shillong: A 20-year-old Rifiness Warjri from Meghalaya, has become the youngest person from the state to climb Mount Everest.

Warjri, who hails from a modest background, completed the climb as part of her goal to summit the highest peaks on all seven continents.

Originally from Nongthymmai and currently residing in the Laitkor area on the outskirts of Shillong, Warjri comes from a working-class family. Her mother runs a roadside tea stall, and her father sells poultry to support the household. Despite her growing recognition, Warjri continues to assist her family at the tea stall during her time at home.

In an interview following her return, Warjri said the Everest expedition has strengthened her ambition to complete the Seven Summits challenge. She aims to scale peaks including Denali in North America, Kilimanjaro in Africa, and Vinson Massif in Antarctica.

“My roots keep me grounded. The mountains teach humility,” she said. “I want to show young people, especially girls, that they can dream big and pursue it—regardless of where they come from.”

Warjri acknowledged that the journey was difficult, given the lack of mountaineering infrastructure and limited sponsorship opportunities in Meghalaya. She credited her family’s support and personal commitment for helping her overcome the obstacles.

Her family members expressed quiet pride in her achievement. Her father, Shlurbor Kharmyndai, said he hopes she secures stable employment in the future but also encouraged her to pursue her goals. Her sister, Noury, who helps run the family stall, described her success as “hard-earned.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma felicitated Warjri with a cash reward, calling her an inspiration for the youth of the state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised her achievement, describing her as a representative of the country’s resilient young generation.

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) honoured her as well, following her symbolic gesture of handing over a rock she carried from Everest during her climb.

Warjri said she plans to resume her BSc degree studies, which were interrupted due to her training and travel commitments last year. She stated that while mountaineering remains her long-term goal, completing her education is currently a priority.