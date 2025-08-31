Guwahati: The Juvenile Justice Committee of the Gauhati High Court, in collaboration with the Assam Child Protection Society and UNICEF, organized a state-level consultation on “Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment” on Saturday.

Inaugurated by Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, the event brought together adolescents, youth leaders, and delegates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland to discuss critical issues such as child marriage, gender-based violence, trafficking, and online exploitation.

Panel discussions focused on enhancing coordination between departments, the judiciary, and the police in child protection, as well as addressing challenges faced by frontline workers.

Experts emphasized the urgent need to strengthen victim support services, helplines, survivor care, and digital safety measures.

This consultation is part of preparations for the 11th Annual National Child Protection Stakeholders’ Consultation, scheduled for October under the guidance of the Supreme Court of India.

This year’s theme calls for collective action to ensure children’s rights to safety, education, and dignity.

The event was attended by Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, DGP Harmeet Singh, and senior officials from neighboring states.

It concluded with a joint pledge to safeguard the rights of the girl child as a shared responsibility.