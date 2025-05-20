Applications are invited for recruitment of 28 vacant positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Engineers on temporary basis for its Military Communication SBU, Bangalore Complex in 2025. BEL is among the elite group of Public Sector Undertakings, which has been conferred the Navratna status. The growth of the company mirrors the advances in defence electronics in India. BEL saw the achievement of many milestones over the years. The Akash Air Defence Weapon System is a shining example of BEL’s indigenous design, development and manufacturing drive. The Coastal Surveillance System which came into being for strengthening surveillance of India’s over-7,500-km-long coastline is being offered to friendly countries. BEL has made giant strides in Radars with the induction of Weapon Locating Radar and 3D Tactical Control Radar. Though Defence is its mainstay, BEL has made a mark in non-Defence too. BEL’s tamper-proof Electronic Voting Machines have brought a revolution to the voting system in India, making the process transparent and tamper-proof. When the country wanted its services the most, BEL manufactured 30,000 ICU Ventilators in a record time to help the Government combat the Covid pandemic

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 28

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication / Telecommunication / Communication : 16

Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering : 8

Computer Science/ Computer Science &Engineering/ Information Technology/Information Science : 4

Qualification : BE / B.Tech in relevant engineering disciplines

Experience : Minimum post qualification Industrial experience also of 2 Years

Upper Age Limit : Upper age limit for General Category is altogether 32 years as on 01.05.2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents also to “The Assistant Manager – HR Military Communication – SBU, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013” so as to reach us on or before 04.06.2025 through ordinary or speed post

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here