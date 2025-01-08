Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Assistant (HR) for its Manufacturing Unit at Pune in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (HR)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation in B.Com./BBA/BBM (full-time) from recognized University + Knowledge in Computer

Operation

General/OBC/EWS candidates should have secured minimum 60% aggregate marks, SC/PwBD

candidates should have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in essential qualification exam.

ST candidates is considerable on par with UR Criteria

Age Limit : 28 years as on 01.01.2025. Relaxation of upper age limit for OBC (NCL) candidates is 3 years, SC candidates is 5 years. For candidates belonging to PwBD category having minimum 40% disability or more will get 10 years relaxation in addition to the relaxation applicable to the categories mentioned above. ST candidates will be considered on par with UR Criteria.

Selection Procedure :

The selection of the candidates meeting the eligibility criteria is as per the selection process. The eligible candidates must appear for written test for 150 marks consisting of:

Part I: General Aptitude and Awareness: 50 Marks – comprises 50 questions of one mark each of

general mental ability, aptitude, logical reasoning, analytical comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills and general knowledge.

Part II: Technical / Trade Aptitude: 100 marks – comprises 100 questions of one mark each consists of English Language/Technical/Professional knowledge Tests with 100 questions.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bel-india.in/

The last date for receipt of application is 29-01-2025.

Application Fees :

General, EWS and OBC candidates must remit an amount of Rs.295/- (Application fee:

Rs.250/- plus 18% GST).

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates gets exemption from paying of application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here