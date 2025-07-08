Aamir Khan has spoken publicly about his relationship with Gauri Spratt, confirming that the two are in a serious and committed partnership.

In an interview with Subhash K Jha for SCREEN, the actor addressed ongoing speculation about his plans to marry Gauri, whom he introduced to the media on his 60th birthday earlier this year.

“Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space,” Aamir said. “We are partners. We are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. Whether we formalise it or not is something I will decide as we go along.”

Aamir revealed in March that he and Gauri had first met 25 years ago but lost contact. They reconnected and began dating around 18 months ago. Gauri, who has a six-year-old child, is currently working with Aamir at his production house.

This is Aamir Khan’s first public relationship since his separation from filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2021. The two had married in 2005 and continue to co-parent their son Azad. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan.

On the professional front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, where he played a basketball coach training a team of specially-abled children. Directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia D’Souza, the film earned Rs 233.10 crore worldwide.

Aamir will next appear in a special role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Coolie, which features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and others. The film is slated for theatrical release on August 14.