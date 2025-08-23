Imphal: Assam Rifles and Manipur police on Saturday successfully disposed of an unexploded bomb at Serou Makha Lekhai in Kakching District, Manipur.

As per a statement by the defence wing, the mission was accomplished by a swift and decisive operation.

Kudos to the bomb detection and disposal squad of the Manipur police and Assam Rifles on the effort.

The potentially dangerous device was first spotted on Friday by a local grazer, who promptly alerted the authorities.

Upon initial inspection, cops identified the object as an explosive and sought immediate assistance from the Assam Rifles.

Responding without delay, a team from the force reached the site, secured the area and initiated precautionary measures.

What followed was successful neutralisation of the explosive through a controlled detonation in the early hours.

Police registered a case stating untoward elements used a huge cache of looted explosives, including bombs and mortars during the violence in the state.

The state government reported over 28,000 such seized devices.

The Manipur strife that led to deaths of several still haunts people at the receiving end.

Authorities leave no stone unturned to ensure there is no resumption of violence which has already grabbed international headlines.