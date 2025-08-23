Puri: Manipur Tourism is showcasing its rich heritage at the ongoing 40th Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), in Puri, Odisha.

The event was is being organised between August 22 and 25.

The participation aims to highlight the diverse and captivating attractions of Manipur as a must-visit tourist destination, while also catalysing and revitalizing the tourism sector within the state.

The IATO Annual Convention is one of the most significant events in India’s travel industry, drawing over ninety percent of the country’s leading tour operators.

It provides an ideal platform for Manipur Tourism to engage with key stakeholders, share information about the state’s unique offerings—including its vibrant festivals like the Shirui Lily Festival in May and the Manipur Sangai Festival scheduled for November—and forge new partnerships to boost tourism growth.

Led by Lourembam Bikram (IAS), Director (Tourism), Manipur, a dedicated team of tourism officials and tour operators from Manipur actively participated in the convention. The inaugural ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida, Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and Neelu Sharma, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board.

The opening session featured inspiring speeches by industry leaders and distinguished guests, alongside the launch of the IATO Manual 2025 and the presentation of the prestigious IATO Hall of Fame Awards 2025.

Furthermore, the convention provides an excellent opportunity for Manipur Tourism to network with influential industry stakeholders, exchange ideas, and explore innovative strategies to promote the state’s tourism potential.

With this focused engagement, Manipur aims to position itself as a must-visit destination in India, leveraging its unique cultural festivals, scenic beauty, and warm hospitality to attract travellers from across the country and beyond.

This active participation underscores Manipur’s commitment to strengthening its tourism sector, fostering sustainable growth, and sharing its vibrant cultural legacy with the world.